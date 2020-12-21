President Akufo-Addo’s swearing in for a second term in office is expected to take place at the premises of Parliament instead of the Black Star Square.

This is in compliance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 constitution which said that “Before assuming office the President shall take and subscribe before Parliament the oath of allegiance and the presidential oath set out in the Second Schedule to this Constitution”, despite this provision in the constitution, lack of space to accommodate huge spectators and diplomatic corps makes it difficult for the exercise to take place in Parliament.

Akufo Addo swearing in at Parliament

Other sources also revealed that, the move is due to the COVID-19 safety protocols and some security concerns to limit the number of participants at the historic event.

The President’s swearing-in will take place on 7th January after the swearing in of the 8th Parliament on 6th January, 2021.

Preparations are currently underway in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo will be the second president to take his oath of office within the premises of Parliament after former President John Agyekum Kufuor under the fourth republic.