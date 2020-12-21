President Akufo-Addo has revealed the government is taking adequate steps to access the newly approved Covid-19 vaccines.

According to him, the government will ensure the vaccines are safe and will be deployed across the country with nobody left out.

“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines. I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines.

“Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe,” he assured.

The President announced this during his 20th address on updates to fight coronavirus on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He indicated the necessary stakeholders engagement are on-going with regards to the procurement processes.

“To this end, I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he added the briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter.

WHO and partners launched the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator to speed up the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

It brings together leaders of government, global health organizations civil society groups, businesses and philanthropies to form a plan for an equitable response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO is collaborating with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to ensure a fair allocation of vaccines to all countries, aiming to deliver 2 billion doses globally for high-risk populations, including 1 billion for low and middle-income countries.

The African Union has endorsed the need for Africa to develop a framework to actively engage in the development and access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Countries can take steps now that will strengthen health systems, improve immunization delivery, and pave the way for the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine.