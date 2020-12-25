The Founder and Chief Executive of the Atta Mills Foundation, Koku Anyidoho, has wished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a Merry Christmas.

As Christmas is being celebrated through out this week, most Christians are joyfully celebrating the Savior of the World, Jesus Christ by sharing love to others.

Christmas comes with sending beautiful, lovely, and good luck messages to family and friends.

Taking to his twitter handle, Mr. Koku Ayindoho wrote “I wish His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a merry Christmas and a happy new year. However, the President must know that Arsenal supporters like myself and Gabby shall never pray for Tottenham Hotspurs to win the EPL. Torfiakwa.