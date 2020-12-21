Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has described seasoned journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere as a “spent-force”.

To him, the ace broadcaster sometimes speaks without facts.

Mr. Anyidoho was reacting to Paul Adom-Otchere’s claims that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave information to journalists from their collation centre during the general elections.

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on Metro TV, is reported to have said the NPP gave election results to some media houses to announce President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he was part of those who received such figures from the NPP’s collation centre which the party had set up at their headquarters.

But Koku Anyidoho on Accra-based Okay FM could not fathom the basis for the claim.

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the host of ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on Metro TV is desperately looking for an audience for his ‘dead’ program, hence he resorting to fabrication to get the much-needed attention.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho who did not seem surprised by the attitude of the host of ‘Good Evening Ghana’, said he [Koku] has been a victim of his “lies” on several occasions.

“As for Paul Adom-Otchere, he is a spent-force; he is one of the spent-forces in the media industry. He can fabricate stories and I don’t want to waste my time to discuss him because he has sat on that his program to run me down several times without any basis,” he jabbed.

Koku Anyidoho added that, “he is a spent-force and he is looking for an audience but he is not getting the audience; let’s disregard him…I don’t want to waste my time on him”.