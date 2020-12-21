Jamie Vardy was on target as Leicester City moved up to second place in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Tottenham.

The Foxes frontman converted his 11th league goal of the season on the stroke of half time after Serge Aurier was penalised following a VAR review of his avoidable challenge on Wesley Fofana.

Tottenham had offered very little as an attacking force in what was a turgid affair up until Vardy’s penalty and they were fortunate not to lose by more in the end.

James Maddison had a fine strike ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside decision before Toby Alderweireld inadvertently diverted Vardy’s header into his own net just shy of the hour.

The result sees the Foxes move to within four points of leaders Liverpool. Tottenham are now two points further back and drop to fourth, albeit they could slip further down the standings if Manchester United beat Leeds.

Jose Mourinho’s men will now turn their focus to Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at Stoke City. Leicester are next in action on Boxing Day at home to Manchester United.