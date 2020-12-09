Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has congratulated the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 general elections.

Taking to his Facebook post, the former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), asked for God’s blessings for the President-elect for being instrumental in the building of Asomdwee Park.

He wrote; God bless President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 General Elections. God bless President Nana Addo Dankwa for building Asomdwee Park

God bless President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 General Elections. God bless President Nana Addo Dankwa for building Asomdwee Park👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 9, 2020

Nana Akufo-Addo who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls obtained 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% while flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama placed second garnering 6,214,889 which represents 49.36% of the total ballots cast.