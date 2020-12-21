Charity organisation Kiva Foundation has donated some food items and cash to some widows ahead of the Christmas holidays.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richmond Kwame Senaya, who goes by the name Rich Lampard and members who formed part of the foundation, its apt to remember single mothers who have lost their husbands and are finding it difficult to cater for themselves and their family.

Rich Lampard added that he is keen to improve the standard of living of people who have thin opportunities to making it in life.

He donated items such as bags of rice, soaps, other food items to carry away some of their burdens during Christmas.

Meanwhile, a small party was also organised at De Temple social centre to mark the heart-warming moment.