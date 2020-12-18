The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary for the New Juaben South constituency, Isaac Adjaben, has been reported dead.

Reports indicate he passed at the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Mr Adjabeng is said to have suffered stroke after the party’s parliamentary primaries in June 2020.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Mr Adjabeng is said to be the longest-serving constituency secretary of the NPP in the constituency and was the New Juaben Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The deceased was survived by a wife and one child.