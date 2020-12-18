An alleged armed robber got burnt alive after luck eluded him at Karaga in the Northern Region.

The robbery is said to have been undertaken by five men which the deceased was a part of.

According to a witness, the Karaga community was alerted when someone sounded an alarm during the robbery.

According to reports, the armed men, who arrived on three motorbikes, fired gunshots at a mobile money vendor and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

But, when they were about to run away with the money, the deceased could not start his bike and the community members apprehended and beat him to pulp before setting him ablaze.

One community member, Imoro Alhassan, is said to have sustained severe gunshot wounds in the foot during the robbery.

Sources say there have been several robberies in the outskirts of Karaga but the recent incident was the first time the township had witnessed such an incidence of instant mob justice.