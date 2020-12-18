The Enchi District Magistrate court has remanded three persons into Police custody for allegedly robbing a Chinese immigrant.

Kwaku Bayaala alias Eleven, 27, Kwaku Sandago, 26, are both illegal miners and Nana Osei Antwi, a 30-year-old driver, popularly known as Naa Sei, their pleas however were not been taken.

The three have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, robbery and abetment of crime.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng ordered the accused persons to re-appear on Monday December 21.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant, Douglas Boakye is a driver at Enchi but lives at Amonie both in the Aowin Municipality.

He said the accused are residents at Asankrang Oda, Manso Amenfi and Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Amenfi Central, Amenfi West and Upper Denkyira East constituencies respectively.

According to Detective Agyare, Bayaala and Antwi had known each other for years.

He said on 25 November, 2020, at about 0830 hours, the complainant was in charge of his firm’s Pick-up truck with registration number GE 3095-16, and was driving from Amonie towards Enchi with a Chinese immigrant on board.

Detective Agyare said when the complainant got to Alatakrom on the Enchi-Elubo road, Bayaala and Sandago who were wielding pump action and single barrel guns emerged from a nearby bush and started firing towards them, so the complainant stopped as some of the bullets hit and damaged his front tyre.

He said Bayaaala who was not wearing a mask like the others ordered the Chinese to surrender the money on him but he refused to do so and as a result, Bayaala forcibly took the Chinese’s bag containing GH¢2,000 and his mobile phone after which the two escaped into a nearby bush.

The Prosecution said whiles the complainant was on his way from Enchi towards Asankrangwa to purchase another tyre for his vehicle he spotted.

Bayaala and Sandago on board a Nissan urvan bus with registration number AS 789-20 driven by Antwi from Enchi towards Asankrangwa.

He said on reaching Achimfo, the complainant raised an alarm and with the help of some residents they managed to apprehend the accused and sent them to the Enchi Police station.

Detective Agyare said Antwi in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and after investigations they were arraigned.