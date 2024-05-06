Some residents at Kasoa suffered the brunt of Monday’s heavy downpour, as the wall of the Zongo cemetery collapsed and left four injured.

The victims include a 60-year-old woman and a six-month-old baby.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, the elderly woman and a 16-year-old boy named Desmond are battling for their lives at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

Trees crash vehicles at Airport after downpour [Video]

This adds to the devastation caused by the early morning rains which was accompanied by heavy winds.

Watch the video from the wall collapse above:

