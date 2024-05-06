November 2024 — Celebrating a decade of impact, the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (https://www.AWIEForum.org) proudly announces the AWIEF2024 Conference and Awards. This milestone event is scheduled for 28th and 29th November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), under the theme “Future for All: Collaborate for Growth. Solve Inequity. Act on Climate”.

The AWIEF2024 conference will convene global thought leaders and industry experts to drive discussions on sustainable growth and equitable business practices. Notable among the contributors are the esteemed members of the AWIEF2024 Advisory Committee comprising industry pioneers and influential figures.

Over the years, AWIEF has hosted an array of distinguished speakers from various sectors. Past speakers include Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson at the African Union Commission; Fatma Samoura, former Secretary-General of FIFA; H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT&Innovation of Rwanda, H.E. Rania Al Mashat, Minister of International Development of Egypt, and Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President, Alliance for Green Revolution for Africa (AGRA), and Aida Diara, Senior Vice President&Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa, underscoring the forum’s reputation as a premier gathering for influential voices in entrepreneurship, leadership, and policy-making.

The conference promises to be a vibrant hub of ideas and collaborations, featuring a series of high-profile keynotes, interactive panels, and masterclasses.

This year’s event will also feature the prestigious AWIEF Awards, recognizing leading women entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to their industries. The gala dinner will celebrate these achievements and foster connections among attendees from across the globe.

Registration and Early Bird Discounts

Registration for AWIEF2024 is now open, with a 30% super early bird discount available for proactive registrants. Participants can expect a dynamic agenda, including access to all conference sessions, exhibitions, workshops, and masterclasses. Deadline for the super early bird is 8 May 2024.

For more information on registration, detailed event information, and opportunities to become a sponsor or exhibitor, please visit AWIEF’s official conference page (https://apo-opa.co/4dupM9G).

