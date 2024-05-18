A video of the final resting place of late former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah has popped up on social media.

The video showed a white tiled-walled edifice that will house the tombstone, safeguarded with sliding doors.

This follows his final funeral rites on Saturday, May 18 at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

Per the funeral poster, the 45-year-old was to be buried at the Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

The remains was laid in state for viewing and filing past at the Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.

