A video of the final resting place of late former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah has popped up on social media.
The video showed a white tiled-walled edifice that will house the tombstone, safeguarded with sliding doors.
This follows his final funeral rites on Saturday, May 18 at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti region.
John Kumah’s resting place.
A one bedroom apartment for his mortal remains. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fIhmNyTFrO
— WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) May 18, 2024
Per the funeral poster, the 45-year-old was to be buried at the Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.
The remains was laid in state for viewing and filing past at the Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.
