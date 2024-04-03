It’s been a mixed feeling decision for Dr Evans Duah, who says he is yet to come to terms with the demise of John Kumah, a man he describes as a friend and a brother.

But he has chosen to run for the Ejisu constituency seat on the ticket of the NPP as a tribute to the late lawmaker.

“It’s the demise of my friend and brother that brings us to this point. Today, I’ve decided with my God, family, friends, and stakeholders to contest for the seat in honour of my brother, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Esq. and the good people of Ejisu, Ashanti, and Ghana,” Dr Duah said.

Dr Duah is a Strategic Management Entrepreneurship lecturer at the Faculty of Business at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi. He also holds the position as head of the university’s International Relations and Programme Section.

He possesses expertise in both English and French-trained business domains, specializing in various areas such as business development projects, project management, international business, banking and finance, creation of successful business strategies, fundraising, funds management, entrepreneurship, innovation, research, leadership, and training.

His recent appointment as an advisory board member for InnoGlobal, a prominent European entity in pharmaceuticals, medical, and digital training and solutions, highlights his industry recognition. In this role, Dr. Duah is entrusted with shaping strategies and offering valuable advice to drive innovation across global pharmaceuticals, medical services, and digital solutions.

Dr Duah’s impact extends beyond politics, as evidenced by his mentoring of hundreds of young people through the Duah Mentoring Club 100 Programme. This initiative annually guides 100 young people, aged 18 to 40, in areas such as leadership, entrepreneurship, wealth generation, and career direction. Participants are committed to being agents of positive change and making meaningful contributions to society.

Many constituents, particularly supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), believe that Dr. Duah’s robust financial background makes him a suitable successor to the late lawmaker.

Despite initially lacking intentions to venture into active politics, Dr Duah emphasises the importance of competent individuals assuming political roles to rectify shortcomings. He sees this as an opportunity to continue the positive legacies and visionary pursuits of the late deputy finance minister.

“I believe at this crucial point, Ejisu and the people of Ejisuman, Asanteman, and Ghana deserve leaders who have the interest of the people at the core of their mandate like my brother did and always aimed for,” he said.

Dr. Duah emphasises his commitment to “The Project of the People,” an initiative designed to prioritize the welfare, development, and well-being of the residents of Ejisu. He describes it as a project crafted by the people, for the people, and aims to ensure that their needs and aspirations are central to his agenda.

