The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has impressed upon some potential aspirants in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency to shelve their interests.

At least 18 aspirants were said to be lacing their boots to contest the vacant parliamentary seat, following the death of the Member of Parliament for the area, John Ampotuah Kumah, who, until his demise, was Deputy Finance Minister.

Some of the potential aspirants have been in a closed-door meeting with former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on behalf of the party.

The ruling party opens nomination forms on Monday for the Ejisu parliamentary primaries.

Posters of some aspirants, including former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi, Portia Acheampong Abronye, wife of Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, among others, have emerged.

Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu, at a meeting with some traditional and religious leaders and party executives in Suame constituency revealed steps to get some persons to rescind the decision to contest.

Though Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu would not give details, he said only four aspirants are expected to pick up forms.

Meanwhile, the former Majority leader has officially announced his decision not to seek re-election in the 2024 parliamentary election.

He gave account of his stewardship to constituents and advocated for peace and unity ahead of this year’s elections.

