However, when community members disagreed with his proposal, the chief allegedly pulled out acid from his pocket and sprayed it on the crowd.

Injuries and Arrests

Two women who sustained severe injuries are currently hospitalized at the Dominase Government Hospital, while several others suffered minor injuries.

The chief’s son, who allegedly supplied the acid, has also been arrested by the Ahwiaa Divisional Police Command.

Community Tensions

The incident has sparked tensions between the two communities, with Achiase residents accusing the chief of attempting to sell their land to the Adankrangya Manhene, Nana Oppong Frenyam, who claims ownership of Daa.

The community has threatened to destool the chief, citing his alleged intentions to cause chaos between the communities.

Call for Resolution

Residents are urging the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and resolve the chieftaincy issue at Daa to prevent further conflict.

They emphasize that the two communities have historically coexisted peacefully and do not want any chaos or division.

Speaking to OTEC news, a resident said the town Daa, of which the Adankrangya Manhene is claiming ownership, is under the biggest oath of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Yet, Nana Oppong Frenyam, through his Gyaasehene who resides at Daa, has undermined the oath and has been allegedly selling plots to a number of people over the last six years.

The witness said the two communities have always been at peace with each other and do not want any sort of chaos between the communities.

They pleaded with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to resolve the chieftaincy issue at Daa to bring peace, adding tha.

They added that, the Adankrangya Manhene will not help resolve issues among the two communities but rather do things that will result in chaos.