A youn man identified only as Augustine has recounted his horrifying experience of surviving an acid attack allegedly arranged by his former girlfriend.

Augustine, now 25- years-old, shared his story in an interview with GhPage TV, detailing the events leading up to the incident.

He revealed that, after completing secondary school, he travelled to Dubai where he made a of of money to support himself and others.

Among those he sought to assist was his former girlfriend from secondary school days, whom he had hoped to help finish her education and improve her life prospects.

However, he said the lady was no more interested in the relationship and he opted out but promised to support her education.

Little did he know, this decision would lead to a horrific act of violence.

Just days before his departure from Ghana, Augustine claimed his ex-girlfriend hired someone to douse him in acid.

The attack left him with severe burns and was on admission at the hospital for nearly three months.

In a chilling twist, Augustine claimed he recognized the assailant’s voice during the attack and called out his ex-girlfriend’s name in anguish as he struggled with the excruciating pain.

Fortunately, bystanders rushed him to Okomfo Anokye Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Despite his injuries, Augustine managed to identify the perpetrator to the police, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

The assailant, who reportedly used an auto-rickshaw (known locally as “Pra Gyia”) during the attack, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

As Augustine continues to recover from the physical and emotional trauma, he remains resolute in his quest to seek justice.

MORE: