The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is set to lead a two-day strategic Policy Dialogue ahead of the December 7 polls.

The event is been organised in collaboration with the NDC Social Democracy LAB.

Scheduled for Thursday and Friday, February 2 2 and 23, 2024, respectively, the event aims to deliberate on key policy priorities for the upcoming elections.

It will take place at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Over 200 experts are expected to participate in the Dialogue, representing various sectors including party structures, the Minority Caucus of Parliament, and thematic groups from the NDC Social Democratic LAB.

These groups encompass areas such as Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance.

Central to the discussions will be the concept of a 24-hour economy, with a focus on policy proposals aimed at transforming and rebuilding Ghana.

The Dialogue serves as a crucial step in the development of the NDC’s 2024 Manifesto, laying the groundwork for a strategic and efficient government poised to take office in January 2025, a statement issued by organisers, noted.

The former President is expected to deliver a keynote address on Friday, outlining the party’s vision and priorities for the upcoming elections.

