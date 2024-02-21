Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng is certain a potential discrepancies in the Electricity Company of Ghana’s billing system is a probable cause for the power disconnection at Accra Academy.

He explained that, payments of Senior High Schools (SHSs) electricity bills are made nationally therefore it will be surprising for the school to owe ECG.

“How is it plausible that we’ve settled bills for every school, yet a single school is indebted by approximately GH₵480,000? Then, it suggests we’re effectively covering expenses for nearly 11 or 12 schools if we were to distribute the GH₵480,000 uniformly. Such is simply not possible,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr. Kwarteng disclosed that, despite payment of GH₵5 million in the third quarter of the previous year, outstanding arrears remained at GH₵5.6 million.

“As I indicated, it’s a government agency to government agency arrangement. At every point you would get these consolidated bills based on the inflows that is also coming from the ministry of finance and controller, we make some funds available to whatever institution that we owe” he added.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education assured that, the necessary financial reconciliations would be done to facilitate overdue payments.

