The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has rendered an apology to authorities of Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS) over the disconnection from power grid.

According to him, ECG’s debt stock keeps increasing and the move was part of a recovery exercise.

“Currently, the schools’ bill is almost GHC45m in arrears. Across the nation, there is a GHC2.5b debt based on debt stock I am seeing. For Accra Academy and co, I am sorry for what happened yesterday, I know it was a traumatizing experience.

“That was not the main aim of the company. I had a conversation with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and he has promised to have a meeting with me before the end of this week, so we can find a long-lasting solution to these issues and how we can handle them going forward,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Background

ECG) said it had no choice but to disconnect Accra Academy from the national grid on Monday, February 19.

The Kaneshie-based school experienced a total blackout, forcing students to rely on torchlights for studying.

This situation raised concerns among guardians and stakeholders and triggered widespread controversy about the state of utility in second-cycle institutions across the country.

According to reports, the school owes approximately GHS500,000 in post-paid electricity bills since July 2023.

ECG’s External Communications Manager emphasized that the school will not be reconnected until it meets certain basic requirements in line with the company’s revenue mobilisation drive.

