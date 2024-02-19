The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS) at Kaneshie over debts owed.

It is not immediately known how much the school owes.

However, ECG officials is said to have cut the power on Monday afternoon.

A video obtained by Adomonline.com showed the entire campus plunged into darkness on Monday evening.

Students and teachers who reside on campus are frustrated by the development.

They have since appealed to ECG to restore power for their safety and adverse impact on teaching and learning.

More soon…..

ALSO READ: