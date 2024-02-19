Four Ministers of State are scheduled to appear before Parliament to answer 37 questions as the House resumes sitting from Tuesday, February 20 to 23.

They are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame; Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum; Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, and Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

Ahead of this week’s sitting, the Members of Parliament have been busy in Ho, the Volta regional capital, engaged in an orientation workshop on the new Standing Orders of the house.

A first batch of 100 MPs were taken through the key Orders, while the second batch will later be at the Rock City Hotel for the same exercise.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Dame, is expected to address seven important questions including one by the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, on measures being taken to criminalise the conduct of doctors, who refuse to treat and issue medical form to patients who hold valid NHIS cards for the purpose of prosecution.

The other three ministers — Education, Dr Adutwum; Energy, Dr Prempeh, and Roads and Highways, Mr Amoako-Attah, are all expected to answer 10 questions each.

Presenting the Business Statement for the week, MP for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, said statements and motion would also be admitted.

A report of the Committee on Gender and Children on the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Bill, 2023, and a motion to adopt the report of the Committee on Defence and Interior on the Military Operation at Ashiaman are all on the radar.

The House is also expected to take the second reading of the Chartered Institute of Restructuring and Insolvency practitioners, Ghana Bill, 2023; Budget Bill, 2023; Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Ghana Boundary Commission Bill, 2023 and Environmental Protection Bill, 2023.

ALSO READ: