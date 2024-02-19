The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made changes within the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament ahead of the upcoming December elections.

The move is to prepare a new leadership that will hold the fort of the party in the next Parliament as longtime leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and other senior members exit the House.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo Markin has been elevated to the position of Majority Leader.

The position of Deputy Majority Leader goes to MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh. MP for Tolon and second Deputy Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu will now become the Majority Chief Whip.

With the appointment of First Deputy Majority Whip and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan as Minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, her leadership position in Parliament will now go to MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei.

MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornubuah has been named second Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

