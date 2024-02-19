The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated a reshuffle within the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament ahead of the upcoming December elections.

Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader, is poised to step into the shoes of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Reported by citinewsroom.com on Monday, February 19, the reshuffle leaves uncertainty regarding the future role of the Suame MP, particularly as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

However, sources say he may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Further changes include Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the current Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, ascending to the Deputy Majority Leader position leading to the promotion of Habib Iddrisu, the present First Deputy Whip as Majority Chief Whip.

Again, Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei, is likely to assume the role of First Deputy Whip, filling the void left by Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s nomination as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.

Sources suggest Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, is in line to become the Second Deputy Whip.

The NPP’s National Council will convene on Monday to formalise these adjustments, following President Akuffo-Addo’s Ministerial Reshuffle on Valentine’s Day last week.

