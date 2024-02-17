Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), the company accused of receiving a controversial 10-year contract from the Finance Ministry, has filed a lawsuit against the Fourth Estate, the media house that released “The GH¢3bn Lie Documentary.”

According to the suit filed on Thursday, February 15, SML claims that the publication has caused irreparable damage to its reputation in the public domain.

As a result, SML asserts that these damages have had a detrimental impact on its operations and is seeking appropriate action to remedy the situation.

SML is now pursuing a total of ¢10 million in damages. The statement of claim itemizes the amount as one million for defamation and nine million for exemplary damages due to reckless and malicious reporting.

“Plaintiff says that the onslaught of backlash from the public which has arisen from the Defendants’ false reportage has adversely impacted Plaintiff’s operations.”

“Plaintiff says that although it published rejoinders to the Defendants’ false reportage, the Defendants have failed and/or refused to retract and apologise to the plaintiff for the false information they have consistently peddled.”

Furthermore, they are requesting a perpetual injunction against the publication of further defamatory material, a retraction and apology, and any other orders deemed appropriate by the High Court.

The Fourth Estate, in a December 2023 investigative report, implicated Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ministry of Finance.

The report alleged that GRA granted SML a purported 10-year contract with an annual payment of $100 million, raising concerns about possible irregularities.

SML refuted the claim, asserting that it had a five-year contract instead.

The GRA, in a statement on December 20, 2023, maintained that the proper procurement procedures were followed.

On January 3, 2024, SML welcomed President Akufo-Addo’s directive to suspend its ongoing revenue assurance operations and undergo an audit of its contract with the GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

President Akufo-Addo appointed KPMG, an audit, tax, and advisory services firm, to conduct the immediate audit.

SML expressed confidence that the audit would provide a clear and accurate depiction of its operations.

However, President Akufo-Addo extended the limit given to audit firm KPMG, to complete its audit following its request.

