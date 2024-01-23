The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to allow Strategic Management Ghana Limited (SML) continue its operations, pending KPMG’s report.

The request, according to GRA, is on the back of concerns raised by SML about the implications of the intended suspension of operations.

This was contained in a rejoinder signed by the Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

“Having carefully reviewed the concern and based on our own understanding of the contracts and the deliverable, we are of the opinion that the system that has been installed to enhance revenue assurance, for control purposes, and also to aid with the ongoing investigation could with your kindest permission be allowed to run,” excerpts of the rejoinder read.

The SML contract was awarded to the company by the Ministry of Finance and GRA is for five years, and renewable for another 5 years.

The company is paid up to GHS24 million a month for that initial contract and has claimed that its operations saved Ghana more than GHS3 billion.

But the President on January 2, 2024, ordered the immediate suspension of the deal following public outcry.

In addition, Akufo-Addo tasked the Audit, Tax, and Advisory Services firm, KPMG, to conduct an immediate audit of the transaction, complete its report in two weeks and “submit appropriate recommendations to him.”

This was after parliament had passed a resolution to investigate the contract.

However, GRA has noted that although SML has suspended operations and no payment would be made on the contract until the president’s directive, it will lead to revenue losses.

