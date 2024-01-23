The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has highlighted the importance of unity as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to hold its internal elections this weekend.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Ghartey, who will not be contesting after representing the constituency for over two decades, acknowledged the competitive nature of the internal elections, but urged all candidates and supporters to recognise the shared goal of the party.

“It is an internal election, and after the internal election, you will need everybody. Anybody who thinks that he doesn’t need me is joking,” he declared during the interview on Monday.https://www.youtube.com/embed/ztT21_Zuprs?si=w1oLzSKvF2G9SQBa

He pointed to his deep roots, both familial and social, within the Essikado-Ketan constituency, asserting that he has more ties than any of the three candidates who are seeking to succeed him.

Notwithstanding, Mr Ghartey also recognised the efforts of the aspiring parliamentary candidates who have worked hard to also build political contact within the area, thus, are equally important.

“Also, if you think you don’t need the other candidates then you are also joking because they too, over the past two to three years, have also developed their roots and contacts.

Mr Ghartey’s message was one of unity and inclusivity, emphasising that regardless of the outcome of the internal elections, the party members must come together for the greater cause.

He urged all participants to handle the elections with a sense of unity, recognizing the interconnectedness of the party’s members.

“So my prayer, and not just for Essikado Ketan but for all over, is that we handle these elections realizing that we are one.”

