The campaign team of the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh has debunked a supposed survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The findings of the survey in question projected the Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, as the favorite in the upcoming New Patriotic Party primary (NPP) in the constituency.

This comes on the back of the announcement of a supposed research findings in the media indicating that about 79% of NPP delegates in the Tano North Constituency have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Boako, while 16% were in favor of the incumbent lawmaker, Freda Prempeh.

A statement signed by the Campaign Coordinator of Freda Prempeh, Appiah Dankwa Prince indicated that the delegates have denied taking part in any poll pertaining to the primaries.

“Delegates deny being approached for such an investigation, undermining the credibility of the alleged findings”, it stated.

The statement also expressed dissatisfaction at the desperate attempt by their opponent’s team to use deliberate means to “manipulate public perception and compromise the integrity of the upcoming primaries.”

Madam Prempeh’s team indicated that it remains resolute in working to garner the majority of the votes, as the delegates have exhibited confidence in their candidate.

“Conversely, the public has confidence in Freda Prempeh, recognizing her commitment and positive contributions. Trusting in the democratic process, voters believe she will continue to serve diligently and secure victory in the primaries”, the statement concluded.

Nearly 700 delegates will cast their votes in the primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

