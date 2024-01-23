The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned parliamentary aspirants against transporting or camping delegates in the primaries on Saturday, January 27.

The NPP has warned that any aspirant who defy the directive would face disciplinary actions.

General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong issued the warning at a press conference on Monday as he announced protocols for the election.

Mr Kodua also advised delegates to desist from taking photos of their ballot papers.

“The party has established these rules and regulations to ensure free and fair elections, and we believe that everyone should be allowed to feel free to walk to the polling center to cast their votes. It is with this belief that we have declared that no one should camp delegates at any location.

“Those who take pictures of their votes, in addition to having their votes nullified, will be considered in violation, and legal actions will be taken, involving the Police,” he declared.

