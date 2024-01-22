Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency of the Eastern Region have expressed their displeasure with the venue for Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.

According to them, the party has always held all elections at the Akroso Presby school therefore cannot fathom the new decision to hold the election at Akim Batabi.

The supporters, clad in red and black as well as party colour took to the streets on Monday to register their dissatisfaction.

The irate supporters have alleged the change in venue is only a ploy to favour the incumbent MP, George Kwame Aboagye who resides a few meters away from the venue.

They have therefore threatened to support one of the aspirants, Alex Owusu Adjei, to contest as an independent candidate in the general elections if the venue is not changed.

“We have seen on the platform that the venue has changed to Batabi. Our problem is that the venue is close to the MP’s house. We believe that the MP has an interest, which is why the venue has changed. We don’t want intimidation; it is becoming too much.

“The executives have been campaigning for the incumbent. We cannot go there to cast our votes. We will let Alex Owusu Agyei contest as an independent candidate,” they warned.