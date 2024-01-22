In a surprising turn of events, dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has made a rare appearance on social media with his new photos.

Shatta Wale has stunned fans and followers with his new look.

The musician born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., who is known for his signature mini dreadlock hairstyle is now in braids, marking a significant change in his appearance.

In photos shared on Facebook, Shatta Wale announced the hairstyle forms part of a rebirth.

He wrote, “If you don’t rebirth yourself, you remain a seed that never blossoms.” #Konekt to the Universe and not man.”

The artiste’s new look comes ahead of the release of his highly anticipated album “Konekt.”

His fans and followers who have sighted the photos have commended him on the new look.

Read the post below: