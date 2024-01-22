The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development has set the inauguration of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) nationwide for February 6, 2024.

The decision in consultation with the Office of the President, follows the successful conduct of the District Level Elections (DLEs) in December 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry, Amin Abdul-Rahman.

All MMDAs have therefore been asked to take the necessary steps and hold themselves in readiness for the exercise.

