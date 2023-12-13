Dancehall maestro, Shatta Wale has expressed disappointment in Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) following reports that artistes have received a paltry GH¢239.81 as royalties for 2023.

In his view, the said amount if true falls far short of what Ghanaian artistes truly deserve.

Shatta said such a meager amount will not even cover basic expenses like studio recording fees, let alone sustain an artiset for a year’s worth of airplay.

He cited how he was able to buy three houses with just a single collaboration with Beyoncé to buttress his point.

Despite his disappointment, Shatta Wale expressed hope that GHAMRO would improve its methods and offer better support to Ghanaian artistes in the future.

He was happy platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, Audiomack, and his Distrokid account give him money noting that, relying solely on GHAMRO for royalties wouldn’t have sustained his career.

