Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale has been tipped to perform at the much-anticipated 2023 Countdown Africa event.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Shatta Wale’s inclusion promises an unforgettable night of celebration as we usher in the new year.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster and actress, KOD and Ama K Abebrese, the event promises to be full of excitement, and with a lineup of incredible DJs from the UK, USA, and Ghana, Manny Norte, Blaq Pages, and DJ Vyrusky are ready to hit the stage with their turntables.

Countdown Africa 2023 is backed by a media partnership with Akwaaba Magic, set to broadcast live to 48 countries. Notable partners include the British High Commission, Diaspora Office of the Presidency, AirFrance KLM, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly respectively.

The event promises to be a spectacle, combining music, entertainment, and a perfect display of astonishing fireworks as Ghana represents Africa on the global stage.

According to the Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, it’s an honour to have everyone here as the metropolitan marks its 125th anniversary.

“The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as it marks its 125th anniversary is honoured to be associated with this event. Being the city authority responsible for managing Accra, we are leveraging on such a prestigious platform to showcase our commitment to building a clean, safe and climate-conscious and city where all can live in and love it.

She further mentioned that “We take this opportunity to welcome all visitors to explore and enjoy our city, our delightful cuisine and the vibrant and historic places within it.”

While official confirmation for other talented artists is yet to be announced, the mere prospect of Shatta Wale’s presence at the 2023 Countdown Africa event has ignited a palpable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

