Ghanaian music sensation, Gyakie has featured NBA star, Serge Ibaka in her latest song, “Sudwe.”

Serge Ibaka is a renowned Congolese basketball player who has showcased a different talent in the music realm with the release of “Sudwe.”

“Sudwe” is an upbeat dance track, with Amapiano elements. Released with a music video, showcases Gyakie’s vivacious dance moves, a synergy that transcends borders, blending African rhythms with contemporary sounds.

Gyakie’s collaboration with Serge Ibaka adds another dimension to her growing international acclaim, proving once again her ability to seamlessly connect with diverse audiences.