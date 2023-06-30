The manager of Camidoh, George Mensah Britton, has disclosed how Gyakie was affected by a scuffle that ensued between her manager and the security at the ongoing AfroNation festival in Portugal.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, George Britton told Doreen Avio that Gyakie got worried by the incident, especially after seeing the information on social media.

“I mean she was just traumised about what happened and how it was flying online. It looked more negative than it probably appeared. That was why I had to take it off,” he said.

Asked if Gyakie’s manager, Electro Mirror was hurt during the altercation, George said Mirror instantly felt uncomfortable, a reason he was taken into the ambulance.

During the 29th June, 2023 edition of the AfroNation festival in Portugal, Gyakie’s manager Mirror was involved in a fracas with the security.

A video which went viral on social media captures the moment her manager was manhandled by some uniformed security personnel to the horror of onlookers.

The video which was shared by George Britton, has George’s panicky voice in the background, reproaching the security personnel for their act.

Mirror could be seen pinned down to the floor while the security men numbering about five had him in a chokehold as he gasped for air.

Gyakie with her manager Mirror (left)

George Britton, giving a eye witness account of the incident on Hitz FM said while the VVIP and the artistes were on the upper terrace, they were told Gyakyie was at the entrance.

He said because they could not find the lady, there were led by someone else to go look for Gyakie.

“It took a bit of time till we could find her. Later they made Gyakie enter and said the rest should hold on till they cleared the ticketing and all that,” he noted.

George Mensah Britton – Manager of Camidoh

“Then next thing I heard was the was fracas at the gate. I had to rush there. When I got there they were at each other’s throats,” he further stated.

In the meantime George says Mirror is doing well.

AfroNation Portugal is a three-day concert held from the 28th-30th June 2023.

Ghanaian artistes billed to perform at the festival are Camidoh, Black Sherif and Gyakie.

Others from other countries are Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Focalistic, Popcaan, Aya Nakamura, Oxlade, Dadju, Booba, 50 Cent, among others.