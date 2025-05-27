Gyakie shares how she handles social media criticism

Jacqueline Acheampong, known in music circles as Gyakie, has opened up about her new approach to dealing with social media comments about her craft and personality.

In a recent interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, she said that although she appreciates feedback, she is careful about the kind of advice she takes from people.

According to her, sometimes heeding counsel from critics can be very confusing, so she makes the final decision herself.

“I just learn to appreciate what I feel is right because one person will say, ‘I don’t like the way your hair is always shorter,’ another person will say, ‘I don’t like the way your hair is long.’ So it’s like, what do you want me to do? I am going to do what I feel is right or what I feel my audience is going to enjoy. Because whatever I put out is what is gathering the people that are in my market.

In the beginning, I was really allowing a lot of the bad criticism to get to me but right now I just drop the music and do exactly what I have been brought on earth to do,” she said.

When asked if she was active on social media, she responded, “Very active [but] I don’t want to read [comments] anymore. Right now I just drop it and go.”

She explained that this helps protect her mind from being affected by negative vibes.

“You know the mind is very tricky. You might think if I say anything I am not going to let it get to me but you might see one comment and your entire week will be ruined because you are a human being. You have feelings.”

However, she noted that she has not completely stopped reading comments but has stopped the habit of reading through comments on everything she puts out.