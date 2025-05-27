Asante Kotoko head coach Zito eyes MTN FA Cup after title chances dim

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning the MTN FA Cup, admitting that the club’s chances of clinching the Ghana Premier League title are now slim.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Bibiani GoldStars in their Matchday 32 clash at the DUN’s Park, dropping two crucial points.

The result leaves Kotoko in third place on the league table with 55 points, five behind leaders Nations FC.

Reflecting on the team’s performance this season, Zito expressed regret over missed opportunities, notably the recent stalemates against Hearts of Oak and GoldStars, which he believes have significantly impacted their title ambitions.

“I will say it is going according to plan if I had won all the games, yes. If you see, I missed out against Hearts of Oak. Assuming I had won that game, look at where I would be. Today too, assuming I had won that game, look at where I would be,” he said.

Despite the league setback, Zito remains positive and is determined to end the season with silverware. He sees the upcoming FA Cup final against lower-division side Golden Kick FC as a golden opportunity to deliver a trophy to the club.

“So, for me, I will say yes, we are on course. The only thing I can confidently say is I have an FA Cup final to play, and I wish to win the cup for Asante Kotoko,” Zito added.

Asante Kotoko will face Golden Kick FC in the MTN FA Cup final on June 15 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.