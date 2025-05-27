Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans’ Clement Ofosu-Ntiamoah triumphs at Royal Golf Club

A staff of the Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Clement Ofosu-Ntiamoah, has secured a commanding victory at the monthly Latex foam local golf competition held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The event, which featured a competitive field of 19 seasoned golfers, saw Ofosu-Ntiamoah deliver an outstanding performance, finishing with an impressive medal score of 68 to claim the top spot.

Ofosu-Ntiamoah faced fierce opposition from some of the region’s most skilled golfers but managed to outplay his rivals with a combination of precision, strategy, and composure.

His winning medal score of 68 highlights his consistency and mastery of the Royal Golf Club course.

This victory adds to Ofosu-Ntiamoah’s growing reputation as one of Kumasi’s top professional status.

His success also brings positive visibility to the financial institution, which has been supportive of sports and community development initiatives.

The Royal Golf Club Kumasi, known for its well-manicured fairways and demanding layout, remains a key venue for nurturing some of Ghana’s great golf talents in the Ashanti region.

The monthly competitions provide a platform for players to test their skills and prepare for larger tournaments, including national competitions.