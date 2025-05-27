TEWU demands urgent meeting to conclude conditions of service

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has called for an urgent meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to finalize the Conditions of Service for its members.

In a letter dated May 26, 2025, and signed by TEWU General Secretary King James Azortibah, the union expressed frustration over delays in negotiations that have prevented its members from receiving agreed allowances.

TEWU highlighted that staff from public universities, technical universities, the Ghana Education Service, and cultural institutions such as the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board and the Ghana Library Authority continue to suffer due to the stalemate.

The union warned that if negotiations do not resume by May 31, 2025, it will advise its members to withdraw their services.

Source: AdomOnline