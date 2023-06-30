Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has been receiving widespread admiration for embracing her natural beauty and ditching frontal lace wigs in favor of stylish cornrows.

The multi-award-winning actress was recently seen confidently flaunting her stunning new stitch braids.

These gorgeous braids were expertly crafted using hair extensions, giving them an impressive volume and length.

The tail of the stitch braids cascaded gracefully down her backside, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Joselyn’s makeup was flawlessly done with a focus on a natural undertone that perfectly complemented her radiant skin tone. The understated yet beautiful makeup choice enhanced her already striking features.

To complete her fashionable ensemble, she donned a chic brown tank dress that hugged her figure and highlighted her curves beautifully.

The dress featured tasteful short cuts on each side, adding a hint of allure to her stylish appearance.

READ ALSO: