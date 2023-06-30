Latex Foam Company Limited, in a commendable act of corporate social responsibility, has donated 50 medical mattresses valued at GH¢ 62,250 to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The donation was made in direct response to an appeal made by the hospital, demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of individuals admitted to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of Latex Foam Company Limited, Gifty Ekeocha Appiah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), who presented the mattresses to the hospital said the act was in line with her company’s commitment to quality health delivery to the development of a healthy society.

She emphasized that this act of donation was part of the company’s broader dedication to serving the public and contributing to the community.

“The health of a people is as important as any developmental effort.

In fact, the growth and development of a society is dependent on the health of the people, and that is why

Latex Foam deems it proper to support the health care delivery system with these quality mattresses for patients,” she said.

“Latex Foam is conscious of the importance of quality sleep, not just for patients but for all of the public.

Our products are, therefore, tailored for such purposes to ensure maximum benefit to the user.

We believe that patients, using these mattresses will have the best treat from it,” Mrs Appiah added.

Professor Yaw Awuku, the Head of Internal Medicine at the Ho Teaching Hospital, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the mattresses.

He recognized the timeliness of the donation, as it would significantly enhance the hospital’s facilities.

Professor Awuku commended Latex Foam Company Limited for their generosity and urged other charitable organizations to follow suit.

With this substantial donation of medical mattresses, Latex Foam Company Limited has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to improving healthcare services at the Ho Teaching Hospital and promoting the well-being of patients in need.