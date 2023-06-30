Musician and socialite Mzbel may have shown off many things in her private life including the birth of her new daughter to the world but there is still one thing she is guarding.

The singer says she will never disclose the identity of her child’s father to her followers as she did with her pregnancy and delivery story.

Speaking in an interview with OB TV, Mzbel said she does not want social media’s commentary into her relationship with her child’s father.

She stated that posting her baby daddy may attract unsolicited comments which has the potential to ruin their relationship.

“I can’t reveal his identity. Because of what I have seen on social media, I will never post anything that’s very dear to me on such a platform. Someone got married and announced it on social media and a few days later, it was revealed that her husband is a carpenter, make-up artiste, macho man, and other things, and eventually, the couple divorced.”

Mzbel said that it is important to keep social media out of things one adores or would like to protect.

“If you have something you cherish, you are happy about it, and wish to keep it forever, then please social media should be the last place to make people know about it but for my daughter’s father, I wouldn’t post him for an ordinary person to disrespect and associate him with false information,” she said.

This comes after Mzbel welcomed her second child. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mzbel revealed she welcomed a baby girl.

The ‘16 Years’ hitmaker shared snippets of her delivery story including footage from the caesarean operation, nurses cleaning the baby, and videos of mother and daughter sleeping in their room.