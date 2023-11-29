Legendary songstress, Mzbel has added her voice to the ongoing controversy about Kuami Eugene and his maid over salary issues.

Eugene’s maid, Mary has gone public with allegations that she was being paid a meager GH¢ 400 monthly for her services in the house of the acclaimed rockstar.

“He (Kuami Eugene) paid me GH¢400 monthly when I started and increased it by GH¢100 after every year. But after I explained why I was late, he gave me two options, either to go back to my parents or he gives me GH¢400 so I choose the money.”

She also claimed she has developed health complications from the mistreatment she endured in the house of the musician.

Reacting to this, Mzbel opined that, what Eugene needed was a nanny not a maid.

When dragged by some Ghanaians, she explained that, Kuami Eugene needs an elderly woman who will act as a mother figure and not young girls who will give him problems.

Others have also urged celebrities to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement with their domestic staff to protect their privacy.

