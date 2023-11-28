Highlife and Afrobeats musician and dancer, Mr Drew has slammed fellow musician, Kuami Eugene over his recent interview.

Kuami Eugene in a response to why he involved a lawyer just to get his percentage of the song he wrote for Mr Drew said, he had tried other means to get it but to no avail.

“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came into the industry before him so I can bully him. I had to involve a lawyer because the normal mutual friendship thing did not work, I tried to message him but he blueticked me so a lawyer would trigger him.” he said.

This did not go down well with Mr Drew and he took to X (Twitter) to call Kuami Eugene a liar.

“Aside from the fact that he’s a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex ? Jon boy,” Mr drew tweeted.

