Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mike Ocquaye Junior has officially announced his intention to contest the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat again.

He disclosed this on Accra-based Peace FM stating that his chances are bright.

“I want to inform the people of Dome-Kwabenya through your medium that as soon as there is a opening for picking up forms and filing of nomination, I Mike Ocquaye Jnr will stand to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya,” he announced.

This will be his third time competing since 2011 and 2019.

Dr Ocquaye Jnr will face off incumbent Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo and a new contender, Lawyer Sheela Sakyi Oppong.

NPP has announced that the parliamentary primaries for its 174 constituencies with representation in Parliament will be held on January 20, 2024.

The party will also hold the party’s parliamentary primaries for constituencies without representation in Parliament (orphan constitutes) on December 2, 2023.

