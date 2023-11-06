Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, and her contender in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Mike Ocquaye JNR, met at the Atomic Park last Saturday.

The location was originally designated for the NPP presidential primary election.

The duo turned it into an electrifying rally ground, captivating the attention of their supporters.

Whether through arrangement or mere coincidence, they both arrived at the centre at the same time.

Each was welcomed by an exuberant crowd, who greeted them with thunderous applause, spirited singing, and energetic dancing.

It was a sight to behold, and it set the stage for a fierce contest ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries.

The public display of unity between the two political rivals was a beautiful sight to behold.

To demonstrate that they are not enemies, Mike Ocquaye Jnr walked straight up to Adwoa Safo and embraced her warmly to the delight of their supporters who cheered them on.

The message was clear: in the world of politics, opponents today may be allies tomorrow.

Adwoa Safo and Mike Ocquaye Jnr. wasted no time getting down to business.

They both made their way to the long queues of voters, engaging in conversations and exchanging pleasantries with their enthusiastic supporters.

It was as if they had transformed the voting center into their personal rally grounds, leaving no doubt that their upcoming primary battle would be one for the books.

This electrifying atmosphere provided a glimpse of what people should expect as the NPP prepares to open nominations for interested individuals to vie for positions in their respective constituencies.

The two are undoubtedly the front-runners, but they are not the only ones to watch in the upcoming race.

A new face, Sheila, has also thrown her towel into the ring, hoping to beat the two well-known political rivals and represent the NPP in the 2024 elections.

The incumbent MP exudes confidence in her bid for re-election and believes her track record speaks for itself, making her ready for any political battle in future.

Her determination to secure victory in the NPP primaries and subsequently deliver the parliamentary seat to the ruling NPP in the 2024 general elections is unwavering.

As the political landscape in Dome-Kwabenya heats up, all eyes are on the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Adom News will closely monitor the unfolding events and will keep our readers updated on this thrilling political journey.

