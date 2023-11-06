Political Scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, says he is doubtful of former President John Dramani Mahama’s ability to manage the economic quagmire the country finds itself in.

According to him, while the failings of the Akufo-Addo administration have rendered the Vice President Dr. Bawumia, undesirable for the top job, John Mahama is no better.

He said while the economic situation during the Mahama administration in comparison to the Akufo-Addo administration was far better, the former president had still failed to impress with his economic management.

Dr. Baah said should the former president be given the nod again, he probably would not be able to manage the country’s economic affairs now that the situation is direr.

He has therefore called on Ghanaians to be very decisive as they head for the 2024 presidential elections and not take issues for granted.

“Mr. Mahama, we’ve seen his records. To be frank, his last days were not as bad as it is today. Mahama’s last days were not as bad as it is today. But I ask a question, in his last days he didn’t know what to do, he couldn’t think far. The debt was less than half what we have today and he couldn’t do it.

“Can he do it now that it’s this big? Can he do it? What is he going to do? That is my problem. And we shouldn’t sit idly by and behave as if ‘Oh God is going to fix it for us’ as if we don’t have any sense,” he said.