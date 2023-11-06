Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has defended his players for the recent poor performance.

The playing body of the Porcupine Warriors was booed following their 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC on Sunday in the matchday 9 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, Narteh Ogum believes the majority of his players are now learning to handle playing under pressure at Kotoko.

“I believe it is all related to the pressure of playing for Asante Kotoko.The majority of these players are unable to handle this kind of pressure but they will eventually learn to handle it” he said after the game

He also assured that they are working tirelessly to ensure they get the needed results. As a coach, I am not at ease despite Otumfuo’s suggestion that we should rebuild. You cannot rebuild and relax; instead, we are putting in so much effort, only to have the results fall short of our expectations,” he added.

Abdul Aziz Issah scored the only goal as Dreams FC triumphed over Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko will travel to play FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 10 games at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

