Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment following his side’s home defeat against Dreams FC.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned at home in the matchday 9 games on Sunday.

Abdul Aziz Issah scored a thunderbolt freekick to seal the win for the Still Believe lads at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After nine games played, Kotoko has recorded two wins, four draws and three defeats which leave them at the 13th on the league log with 10 points.

Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum expressed his disappointment and attributed their poor performance to their finishing.

He also revealed that, the feeling among the playing body is bad and also assured that they will make the fans proud in the subsequent games.

“Very disappointing. Our finishing was poor,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“The feeling among the playing body is not good. Automatically is not good. If you don’t win, the feeling is always bad. It is a league which is ongoing so they should keep supporting the team and we will make them proud,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 10 games at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex and will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday.

